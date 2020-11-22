Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A steady light rain this morning transitioning to showers of rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.