There is a lot at stake this election day, Tuesday, November 8th. Not only is it of utmost importance that we elect ethical, moral leaders to hold office, but even more important for our state, and ultimately our nation, is that we vote to uphold each person’s right to live as created by God whether in the womb or beyond. A vote for Proposal 3 will remove that right and seriously endanger babies, children, teenagers, and adults. The lies the supporters of Proposal 3 are voicing need to be exposed.
Proposal 3 is an amendment to the Michigan Constitution. If approved the language therein will be enshrined in our state’s constitution forever. Any changes/revisions would require a constitutional amendment(s) or action by the legislature. Its very name is confusing: “Reproductive Freedom for All”. What is meant by “reproductive freedom”? What is meant by “all”? Make no mistake, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood together created this appalling piece of work intentionally with very vague language so as to include every possibility encompassing abortion, gender engineering, and parental rights, just to name a few. Abortion would be allowed at any stage of fetal growth, including at time of birth, and all manner of license would be allowed with children’s gender manipulation and mutilation, and without the need for parental consent. Dismemberment or partial birth abortion would not be off limits. We as taxpayers could be paying for abortions not only for Michigan citizens but for anyone travelling to our state from a prolife state. All and any possibilities are open due to no parameters or limits written into the proposal.
Our governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has made it clear that she fully supports Proposal 3. Please don’t be fooled by glib politicians, and others, including your fellow citizens writing to the Argus in their letters to the editor. Proposal 3 is evil and will only serve to affect our state and its citizens negatively should it be approved.
Some supporters of Proposal 3 espouse the need for separation of church and state. This argument is baseless. This is a moral issue, NOT a political issue.
Please stand for life and vote NO on Proposal 3.
Joyce Enlow
Owosso
