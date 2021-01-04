I have requested The Argus-Press to present more balanced editorial opinions regarding the topic of abortion and contraception.
I also feel called to say more about the “taboo” issue. Yes, women are saying the word “abortion” now. Women are saying a lot of words now. And so are boys and men.
Men are saying, “I was molested,” about the Catholic Church and about the Boy Scouts. I have been in many churches of many denominations and I have never once heard a pastor say those other “taboo” words. They don’t routinely get up in front of their congregations and shame men. They don’t get up in front of their congregations and routinely ask for forgiveness for their reprehensible patterns of misconduct.
I am well-informed when I say these male-dominated institutions do routinely shame women for unintended pregnancies while maintaining a code of silence regarding their male partners. They do routinely use the bully pulpit to castigate women for not having as many babies as nature gave them the ability to.
“Go forth and multiply,” is the Lord’s commandment, they say. And they never doubt they know the right meaning of that phrase.
All women know this “shadow culture” in which double standards are the rule. All women know the loopholes where men are given full permission to get away with bad behavior, and where women are scolded for the bad behavior of their male partners. The older women accepted that code of silence. The rest of us have had enough of the silence.
Silence is permission; not just for oneself, but for those who one can not give permission for.
So we’re talking. It’s a conversation, and it isn’t going to stop.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
