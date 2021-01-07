Carl Sagan was once asked how he would describe the nuclear arms race. “It’s like two men of differing beliefs — standing waist deep in gasoline — arguing over who had the greatest number of matches.”
Very soon we shall all be subjected to the pathetic regrets, the surprise, the disbelief over what took place at the seat of our democracy on the very day reserved for a solemn counting of the Electoral College results.
Instead, a mob invaded the Capitol, armed and determined to reek chaos in the name of a president undeserving of their allegiance. It is ironic that men like Sen. Ted Cruz, a constitutional scholar who has helped foment this seditious violence, was actually concluding his remarks intended to pander to the very partisans who came to shatter windows and force him into hiding.
There is more than ample blame which will be shared by these rioters and those who have lied to them, continually, for the past two years: convincing them that any election outcome other than the reelection of their messiah was totally unacceptable.
But unlike the fools in Sagan’s analogy, President Donald John Trump knew precisely what he hoped to bring about and was consummately gleeful as he tossed the lighted match of anarchy into the this pool of human petrol.
Thomas Smith
Durand
