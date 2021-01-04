I grew up in Warsaw, Indiana, where Charlie Halleck was the Republican U. S. representative to Congress from 1935 to 1969. He was Republican majority leader 1946-48 and 1952-54, and minority leader 1954-65.
He was key to Republicans supporting Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 Civil Rights Bill. I was introduced to him by a friend’s mother (the county Republican chair) when I was in the eighth grade. I have been a registered Republican since my 21st birthday — March 7, 1949.
Halleck, as well as President Dwight David Eisenhower, was a formative part of what I have followed as a Republican. Hopefully, some thoughtful leaders in the current party will convene with those who recognize how far down some elements of the Grand Old Party of Abraham Lincoln and Eisenhower have unfortunately sunk with gross and misguided politically-inclined — utterly shameful — actions.
Today, when I think current Republican Party, the term banana republic comes to mind, I am sorry to say. When I think about the person who will be leaving the White House this month, the most polite term that comes to mind is “completely and undeniably incompetent.”
Do you remember six or so months ago (mid-2020,) President Donald Trump finally admitted (partially) COVID-19 actually was serious enough for him to declare that he was now “A wartime president.” He finally started to use some of the power of the Defense Production Act, which gives emergency power that allows priority use of facets that are critical to the welfare of the U.S.
Unfortunately, Trump’s main qualifications include golf, a total disdain for those who gave excellent advice — James Mattis, John Kelley, Daniel McMaster and John Bolton.
Oh, my Heavens, if Trump had been president during World War II, we would have been living the last 80 years with an Adolph Hitler VI in every state capital.
Please let me illustrate how 2020 might have existed with competent leadership.
During World War II the U. S. produced 300,000 airplanes for the war effort. Google it. That is the capability the United States of American has with competent management and leadership.
Trump, aided and abetted by the Republican Party, is responsible for the 301,000 U. S. citizens who have died since March. From December 1941 to August 1945, the U. S. military casualties were 407,000.
Most unfortunately, it appears that the term “the rule of law” has nearly become an oxymoron, a total disconnect with the Republican Party.
The retiring United States Attorney General, who has from start to finish bent double to support Trump 99 percent of the time has firmly stated there is no widespread election fraud and nothing that would change the presidential election results.
According to what I read, Sen. Ted Cruz and other 2024 would-be Republican presidential candidates plan disruption Wednesday when, according to the U.S. Constitution, Congress votes to confirm the will of the citizens of the United States of American as validated by the Electoral College. Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and John McCain are turning over in their respective graves.
The U. S. Constitution is just one of the many cores of democracy and freedom for whom hundreds of thousands have given their lives — which has been described by the soon-to-be ex resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as “suckers” and “kosers” for their bravery.
When McCain died, he also was reported by staff as saying, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”
My fervent hope is that when they finish detoxifying the White House and cooler heads prevail. I am thinking Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney and others who have understood the extent of the disaster to the GOP, will gradually return the Grand Old Party to one that understands and honors phrases such as rule of law.
Dale Espich
Corunna
