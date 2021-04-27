I have introduced the BOOST Act in Congress to help meet the need for rural broadband access in the Fourth District and across the nation. BOOST stands for Broadening Online Opportunities through Simple Technologies, and the bill aims to help families in rural areas who do not have access to a reliable internet connection to purchase devices that will help them receive an internet signal or boost the reliability of an existing connection.
I have had many discussions with residents and community leaders of the Fourth District regarding concerns about access to the internet in rural areas. Michigan families in rural areas are affected by the lack of reliable broadband internet service, and I have worked to find solutions to this issue. Reliable service will help farmers looking for the latest information on weather and market prices, students who need to finish their homework, and seniors who access health care via telemedicine. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have advocated on behalf of our district and supported legislation that increases funding to support and incentivize rural broadband service.
However, there is still more to do. Many residents in mid and northern Michigan and throughout the United States have no internet connection at all or suffer from speeds below the federal minimum standard of 25 megabytes per second. As of October 2019, the FCC reports that 15 million U.S. households have speeds below the federal minimum standard, with 5.2 million households having no access at all.
One federal effort to fix this problem is the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). However, it could take up to 20 years for RDOF programs to reach every household that lacks adequate internet access. This is too long for Michigan families, when broadband is essential to conducting business, doing homework, accessing telemedicine, and many other activities. As we have seen in the past year, reliable broadband has become even more important. Without reliable internet, students may fall behind, and people may not be able to work or communicate with health care providers.
Instead of making Michigan families wait, the BOOST Act empowers them to choose the broadband option that is best for them.
The BOOST Act would create a refundable tax credit for individuals or married couples of up to $300 in eligible locations who purchase a signal booster, mobile hotspot, or similar device. The bill allows for flexibility in what technology can be purchased, so if you need a signal booster and your neighbor wants to purchase equipment to connect to the internet via satellite, each of you could claim the tax credit for your different decisions.
This legislation is bipartisan, and I have been joined by Republicans and Democrats from around the country in introducing it. I am hopeful it will become law so that families living in rural areas of Michigan and around the country can more easily afford equipment to access the internet or boost their signal.
— Congressman John Moolenaar represents Michigan’s Fourth congressional District, which is all of Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Shiawassee, and Wexford counties, and parts of Montcalm and Saginaw counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.