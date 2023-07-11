Shame, shame, shame!
For the first time in a over century, the United States Marine Corps is without a proper commanding officer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 1:26 am
Shame, shame, shame!
For the first time in a over century, the United States Marine Corps is without a proper commanding officer.
And why is this? Because, as the current commandant retires after 40 years of service, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is refusing to allow Senate confirmations — not only for this position — but of more than 200 flag officers.
This prevents critical promotions that affect the readiness of our military.
Why would any Senator, who professes compassion and caring for our armed forces, perpetrate such a dangerous and hurtful action? Because this politician has determined that our serving women are not entitled to reproductive health care at the very moment when lack of new recruiting is straining the all-volunteer services. So much for the GOP’s allegiance to the welfare of those who defend our nation.
Thomas Smith
Durand
EDITOR’S NOTE: Marine Gen. David H. Berger retired on Monday at the end of his four-year tenure — begun in July 2019 — as the head of the Corps. Sen. Tuberville has used a procedural tactic to block a vote to confirm Berger’s putative successor, acting commandant Gen. Eric Smith — as well as the promotions of numerous other officers — in protest over the Department of Defense’s policy, announced in October 2022, of paying the travel expenses of female service members crossing state lines to seek abortions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.