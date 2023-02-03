If you are a fan of citrus fruits, this is their season. Grocery stores have the best assortment of types and varieties, and the quality is at its best.
At some point most of us have been tempted to plant a seed from one of these delicious fruits, just for fun. But citrus trees are hardy only to about the freezing point. True, they can tolerate a freeze, but they don’t tolerate it well.
The experiment of growing one of these trees from a seed is entertaining, but it’s not the best way to grow citrus in Michigan.
First, understand that citrus have been hybridized over centuries, and a seedling will rarely produce fruit similar to its parent. Secondly, it will take a long time for that little seedling to grow into a mature tree capable of blooming and fruiting — about 7 years where they are outdoors in the landscape, and longer when grown indoors.
Fortunately, citrus trees are now available at greenhouses in their houseplant assortment. I’ve also seen them in garden center displays at box stores in the spring.
These plants are grafted, a process that takes a branch from a known citrus variety and attaches it to a different citrus plant with a good root system. This root stock is almost always for a vigorous, dwarf plant that will keep the tree robust but small — perfect for growing in a container.
Another advantage to a grafted tree is that cuttings of the desired lemon, orange, grapefruit or lime are taken from a mature, fruiting-size plant. You won’t have to wait for years to get an abundance of sweet-smelling flowers and a home-grown harvest.
Trees need lots of sun to grow well and fruit. In Michigan, this means growing your potted citrus in a south or east window during the winter, placing it outdoors as soon as it warms consistently above freezing, and bringing it back inside as frost threatens in the fall. If you don’t have a bright, sunny window, a grow light can provide plenty of good light in the winter months.
Fortunately, these citrus don’t take up a lot of room, as grafted trees are usually in gallon size pots and the plants themselves are less than two feet tall. They will grow larger, but can be trimmed to keep them at a manageable size.
The best citrus for indoor growing include the Meyer lemon, lime, navel orange and grapefruit. Generally, anything that we might find in a local greenhouse will be a good choice, and the selection may include some specialty fruits like Buddha’s hand, the finger lime, the Keiffer lime or Calamondin.
I have a Meyer lemon tree, which is a cross between a mandarin orange and a standard lemon, so it provides a sweeter fruit. The trees are not fussy to grow, and don’t need a lot of heat to ripen. Not very flower will develop into a ripe lemon, but I am happy with just a few fresh lemons a year.
Since I know mine have never been sprayed except with the occasional insecticidal soap to control spider mites, I harvest and freeze the zest and peel, as well as the sweet-tart flesh.
Citrus can bloom and produce fruit year-round, and do not require a second tree for pollination. It can take 10 months or more for fruit to ripen, so be patient. Grow in a high quality, light potting mix that will drain well. Since you’ll be moving it in and out of doors, a lightweight plastic pot with ample drain holes is ideal, and just set that in a larger, decorate container. Water thoroughly when soil surface is dry to touch, and fertilize when actively growing, using a balanced, time-release product.
