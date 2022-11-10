Elections come and go, but no matter what I will always stay strong to who I am and to my community, this morning I called my challenger Brad Howard to congratulate him on his first official race for Shiawassee County Commissoner and I can’t wait to work with him to help our communities.
Thank you to all my supporters, my heart is filled with joy that democracy has once again allowed our community to move forward. I pray for transparency in all public meetings, financial decisions and commitment to our great residents of Shiawassee County. Life goes on.
