This is simply a note to take time to say “thank you for your leadership” to the Tim Horton’s manager, Cassandra, along with her outstanding team.
It is so nice to be greeted with smiling voices and friendly faces over the last several months.
For so long, the grounds were unkept and reflected a lack of care.
Thanks to Cassandra, who I am told spent her own funds and her own time to plant the containers we now see, the parking lot and drive-thru remain clean and pristine.
Thank you so much for raising the bar for our own Tim Hortons. This regular customer appreciates your vision and your hard work.
Kari Krantz Selleck
Owosso
