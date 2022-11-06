In this election cycle, a trio of candidates backed by money and political advocacy groups has lost sight of the overarching function of our schools: to train young people to think for themselves. Their desire is to clone our students into people that think and act as they do through censorship.

In 1967, the Supreme Court explained the essential role our schools play in helping young people to develop into the reflective and critical citizens that a democracy needs to survive and flourish. Justice William Brennan, writing for the majority in Keyishian v. Board of Regents stated that, “The Nation’s future depends upon leaders trained through wide exposure to a robust exchange of ideas which discovers truth out of a multitude of tongues, rather than through any kind of authoritative selection.”

