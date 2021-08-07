Welcome to the land of make-believe, where a make-believe billionaire became a make-believe president with a make-believe cabinet to make the gullible believe that he, alone, could fix the problems they made believe existed.
The once-respectable Republican Party, rather than being the guardian of the representative democracy that made the U.S. the envy of the world, has become the mechanism of its demise. Wealth and power — mutual allies — now form the foundation of the GOP. Sadly, no amount of shame seems to be able to steer this broken party back onto the path of honor.
Those who show the least amount of decency are cast aside in favor of someone willing to spew their dogmatic drivel. While I realize “deplorable” became a rallying cry for their constituency, this term falls far short of describing the behavior of those given the responsibility of (mis) guiding our country. For those truly paying attention, the conspiracy theories that spread without censure are laughable in their ability to attract any sizable following.
Formerly vilified as propaganda, this has evolved into “alternative facts,” around which a burgeoning industry now thrives. But I guess any distraction that draws attention away from a painful reality can become a lifeline for someone drowning. Florida — world capital for the land of make-believe is now home for the king of make-believe; its governor his court jester. Woe betide anyone who dares dispute His Royal Highness. Banishment awaits those who discover they, indeed, possess a backbone.
When his majesty’s palace, Mar-A-Lago fails to swell the coffers to his satisfaction, (even with the Secret Service’s billeting) the royal entourage hits the trail to extract tribute from his loyal subjects. Were it not for his monumentally inept handling of the virus that brought our economy to a grinding halt, He more than likely would still haunt the White House and with that, his ability to gouge the American public for four more years unchecked.
Politicization of said virus has become an embarrassment to the world’s foremost technologically advanced society. Those who refuse to get vaccinated allow a foothold for further mutation and an opening to thin out the gene pool. That unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are choking hospital wards when this need not be the case, is regrettable and avoidable. Please consider the long-lasting consequences.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.