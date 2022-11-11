To whom it may concern: I’m a frequent contributor and a satirical cynic that often feels compelled to vent my frustrations with the prevailing political climate, given the course of events shaping what was once the epitome of democracy.
I guess the form that I’ve been using to submit my little missives is still in operation, though I understand there may be a new editor that decides the format of the opinion page.
I stumbled upon this forum and find it quite forgiving as far as my limited capabilities go regarding email and the lack of proper paragraphs and punctuation are concerned. I defer to your journalistic expertise in those respects.
I recently (last Thursday) submitted what I thought was an eye-opening and timely little treatise on election engineering and the importance of voting. With plenty of time before the mid-term elections, I felt confident that those unaware of such influences would appreciate the insight into the audacity of those with the ability to alter/impede our voting privilege. It was solid, factually, and didn’t resort to any of the prohibitions listed in the guidelines for publication.
I realize the need for candidates and their supporters to be heard (read) but it is also important to illuminate the dark undercurrent undermining our so-called ‘election integrity.’
So please try to imagine my dismay as Tuesday came and went without any acknowledgement of the little essay I struggled to compose. I’m not very savvy, technologically speaking, in fact I’m what you would call a ‘hunt-n-pecker,’ so it takes me a considerable amount of time before I check the robo-box and then submit.
If I crossed ,unknowingly, the proverbial line or just slipped through the crack this particular instance, I sure would appreciate an explanation so I can avoid it in the future.
Mike Martin
Owosso
Editor’s Note: The newsroom has been short-staffed for the last several weeks due to our former managing editor leaving, as well as a COVID exposure. We welcome and encourage our readers to submit letters to the editor, and publish as many as possible.
