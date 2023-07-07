Sometimes, as we navigate our busy, chaotic world, we forget to thank all of those people who go one step farther to make the world a nicer, more comfortable, less burdensome place.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
Sometimes, as we navigate our busy, chaotic world, we forget to thank all of those people who go one step farther to make the world a nicer, more comfortable, less burdensome place.
I would like to take the opportunity to do just that.
During the past five years, our mother (Marjorie Gruesbeck) was a resident of the Owosso Memorial fifth floor nursing/permanent care unit. It has been a tough journey for all the family.
The wonderful caring, hardworking fun and friendly staff working in that unit have made this hardship much more bearable for all of us, including our beloved mother.
Thank you to all the staff for your endless hard work and your kindness to Mom and all who visited her.
The care she received was kindly and professional, with obvious attention, not only to cleanliness, but to the dignity and comfort of everyone involved.
Sadly, we lost her last week, but we shall never forget the special friendships we made and the care our mother received.
Kudos to the Owosso Memorial fifth floor staff and ever so many “thank yous” to all involved.
Don and Jackie Gruesbeck
Perry
