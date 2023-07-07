Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.