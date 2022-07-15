I just saw an advertisement for Sheriff Brian BeGole who is running for state representative. He says he supports the “Trump economy.” Let’s set aside for the moment that Donald Trump tried to violently overthrow the government.
Trump’s stupid and widespread tariffs hurt our farmers and manufacturers, and caused prices to increase in the first place.
BeGole is hoping you can’t remember that.
Does he mean the Trump economy that put migrant workers in cages and separated families?
Or the stable and productive economy that Trump inherited from the Obama administration?
Because Trump was really good at that, inheriting something and then pretending he did it all by himself.
BeGole supports Donald Trump, therefore I will never support BeGole.
Ann Hall
Rush Township
