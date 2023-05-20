The ongoing hubbub surrounding Republican Representative George Santos’ separation from reality has resulted in a House vote to consider whether or not to expel him from Congress.
He survived because of the party-line defense circling around this pathological prevaricator.
Prior to this latest appearance in the spotlight, he was confronted by a reporter questioning his veracity. As he began to wilt under the pressure, his defense for his actions was, and I quote, “This is just the new way of doing things!”
On this point he was truthful. He is merely emulating the figurehead of the derailed GOP, who weaponized the art of the lie. Now Santos’ case has been foisted off onto an Ethics Committee for further review, and will predictably vanish without any meaningful resolution.
This should surprise nobody, given the lack of ethics exhibited by the former “Grand Old Party.”
Look no further than the Supreme Court for an indication of just how important “ethics’ have become.
The jurists appointed during the last administration acted in complete contradiction of their responses to the Senate during their confirmation hearings. Incredibly, this once-vaunted panel has no proscriptions limiting their behavior. Exhibit A: Clarence Thomas, the longest serving Justice on the Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.