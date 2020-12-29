After months of denying relief for small businesses, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats rushed a bill to the floor and instead of only helping the Americans who need it most, they handed out money to wealthy families.
Americans want jobs, and they want their states to trust them, by letting them safely re-open their businesses and serve their customers. State-imposed restrictions supported by Democrats are bankrupting small businesses, harming students, and creating a spike in substance abuse. With new doses of vaccines arriving every day, states should end their restrictions so Americans can provide for their families and kids can go back to school.
— Congressman John Moolenaar on his vote against Monday’s Democratic — and President Donald Trump — backed standalone House bill that would provide up to $2,000 per person in COVID-19 relief.
