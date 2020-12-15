It has been a long, tough year as we all know. Just so we end this year on a even better note, those in charge of Owosso decided it would be nice to give the people an end-of-year gift in the form of a 7.8% percent increase in our water bill.
This is a big increase. This can’t be just from replacing some lead pipes. It’s just an opportunity to get as deep as they can into our wallets.
Please, when they run for office again, we must vote them out. We must not forget the holiday gift they have given us thank them by voting them out. They don’t seem to know or care that people are in bad shape and many are struggling. When the time comes vote them out.
Kenneth Whittle
Owosso
