For the first time in White House canine history, a “rescue” pooch will take residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Joe and Jill’s “Major” is one of two beloved German shepherds (Champ is the second) who will enjoy the perks of all presidential pets. Those of us who have tried to make homes for “forgotten” dogs and cats (especially older animals) appreciate the attention the Bidens will bring to these adoption candidates.
Currently, I have five cats and one dog, all of whom were not wanted by previous care givers. But our most rewarding decision was to adopt Mindy, an American Staffordshire terrier. She was left with a veterinarian by an abusive “owner” who had sliced her ears off in order to subject her to “pit combat.” You see, the idea is to prevent her opponent from attacking the ears — and pulling her to the ground.
The vet treated the resultant infection, but the ears were mostly missing and terribly deformed. He decided (after her recovery) to put her up for adoption in Flint, making it clear that in the event no one came forward to provide a good home he would come back for her.
We met this 1 year old, scary looking Amstaff in July 1994. We had the privilege of her love and companionship for 13 years; and no more loving friend ever existed. Because like Major, all Mindy needed was someone to trust — someone to believe in. For every one of those years, Mindy was able to put the horror of treatment by other “humans” aside and become the gentle animal she actually was.
And so, if you have the resources and time to share your home with another species, I urge you to follow the Biden’s example: and search for a new family addition from the ranks of dogs and cats who want and deserve to be: your “rescue.”
Susan Hendrickson
Durand
(1) comment
In 100% agreement. Go with a rescue pet, they are THE BEST pets you'll ever own. Pass it on.
