The Legislature is a summer/campaign break with no sessions scheduled until July 25. Rather than votes this report contains some noteworthy legislative proposals to amend the constitution. To become law these require a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate and approval by voters.
2018 Senate Joint Resolution R: Call for “Article V” U.S. constitutional amendment convention
Introduced by Sen. Rick Jones (R), to submit an application to Congress calling for a “convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution,” limited to the issues of fiscal restraints, federal powers and congressional term limits.
2018 Senate Joint Resolution S: Limit referendum on appropriations ban and more
Introduced by Rep. Robert Wittenberg (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to revise the current prohibition on citizen referendums challenging bills that contain an appropriation. The measure would establish that the ban only applies to bills that substantially fund one or more state departments, or which are needed to close current state budget shortfalls. A 2001 Supreme Court ruling interpreted the provision to prohibit referendums on any bill containing an appropriation. In several instances since then, the legislature has deliberately added modest appropriations to controversial bills which, without the appropriation, would likely have been challenged by a referendum.
In addition, the proposal would change the process for initiated legislation, which allows citizens to petition for the legislature to either pass a proposed law within 40 days, or put it on the ballot if they don’t have the votes. This measure would prohibit the legislature from passing a bill with identical language and then amending or repealing it in the same session.
2018 Senate Joint Resolution T and House Joint Resolution KK: Lower minimum voting age to 16
Introduced by Sen. David Knezek (D) and Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D), respectively, to place before voters in the next general election a Constitutional amendment to lower the minimum voting age from age 18 to age 16.
2018 House Joint Resolution LL: Repeal same sex marriage ban
Introduced by Rep. Jon Hoadley (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to repeal Section 25 of the Michigan constitution, which states, “To secure and preserve the benefits of marriage for our society and for future generations of children, the union of one man and one woman in marriage shall be the only agreement recognized as a marriage or similar union for any purpose.”
SOURCE: Michiganvotes.org, a free website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
