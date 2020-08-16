Dear Laingsburg Community Member,
Thank you for supporting our Sinking Fund Millage on August 4th. By passing this proposal Laingsburg Community Schools will be able to make necessary repairs to our facilities and grounds, be more prepared to address unexpected facility needs as they arise and permit longer-term planning for major repairs and renovations.
As you know these are very difficult financial times for school districts and your support in passing this millage will relieve a tremendous burden on our General Fund and allow more dollars to be directed specifically to the educational programs.
Thanks again for your continued support of Laingsburg Community Schools.
It is greatly appreciated by the students, staff and the Board of Education.
Matt Shastal – Superintendent of Schools
