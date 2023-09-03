Hunting connects ages of humanity

For the first two decades of my life, I was totally oblivious to the wondrous nature of opening day of deer season.
In fact, growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, I didn’t know anyone to whom Nov. 15 meant all that much. My, how that has changed.
By GLEN WUNDERLICH
Thinking Afield
Then, I married into a family that had a tradition of Michigan deer hunting back to 1935 in Gladwin County.
At the head of my new family was a Finlander and former Yooper from Houghton Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. Is it any wonder he routinely slept with the window open all year round?
He spoke of past hunts in which getting to camp was more of a battle than dragging a big buck out of the low-lying swampland. The roads were poor and the vehicles of the period were not equipped with the “essentials” of 4-wheel drive and climate control.
On my first-ever hunting trip, I couldn’t understand everyone’s excitement as a light snow began to fall toward our encampment. Didn’t they know that snow meant it was cold out?
We arrived at a military tent, in which there was a kerosene heater. But that offered little respite from the elements. The “heater” was, in fact, totally useless other than the light it produced.
Despite the crude, cold camp, I grew to appreciate how everyone would venture out to some secret spot on state land in the darkness with high hopes.
Still, it would be years before I would encounter my first buck afield, and, thanks to a Winchester lever-action .30-30, I brought down one of the largest bucks ever taken at the historic camp.
Once the animal was down, another hunter materialized on scene and claimed he had shot the deer first and had tracked it well into the swamp, where I had perched myself atop a blowdown.
As it turned out, he was right, but the lower leg wound he had inflicted was certainly not a fatal shot! We settled the issue with a flip of a coin. As the disgruntled stranger walked away, I field-dressed an animal for the first time.
Those are just a couple of the memories the thought of opening day conjures up.
There are plenty of others, many of which do not involve firing a shot.
All the planning and preparation that go into the next opening-day adventure evolve into another chapter of a movie that I am privileged to replay in my head anytime.
The hunts are a connection to our past. It’s in our blood. Yours and mine, whether it’s acknowledged or simply shrugged off.
Connecting to the past requires one to disconnect from the daily grind. It requires us to slow down. While hunting, the need to race anywhere is replaced with a desire to become a silent partner in nature’s wonderment.
Passing the merits of sportsmanship of hunting to another generation is an honor we hunters face proudly. It is the common thread connecting us to days gone by.
