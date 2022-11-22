Thank you to those who attended the special organizational meeting for Durand City Council on Nov. 14, and thank you to the community for entrusting me to represent you on the city council. I am looking forward to working with my fellow council members to effect positive changes in Durand.

It is my hope that we, as a council, can come together to best serve our city. My goal has never been to be divisive, but to hold each and every member of council to the highest standard of accountability, respect and responsibility that our community deserves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.