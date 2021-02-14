Webster’s Universal Dictionary and Thesaurus; impeach — to question a person’s honesty; to try (a public official) on a charge of wrongdoing.
Removal from office isn’t a requirement for impeachment. Clinton was impeached for lying, while under oath, about an affair. Trump is a buffoon but he isn’t stupid. He paid to bury his affairs. Though he has no grasp of the meaning of truth, he’s spent enough time in court to understand the consequences of perjury. His ‘donsequences’ (no meaningful punishment as he continually flouts the law) have only emboldened him as nobody is willing to confront this contemptible excuse for a human being.
Trump has done nothing worthy of the title of president. His sole purpose has been to enrich himself at the expense of taxpayers and those gullible enough to purchase the tchotchkes he uses to deify himself. He trundled his family and enablers around to his various properties, requiring his Secret Service entourage to billet there at undoubtedly inflated expense. That’s ended.
Of even greater concern than the congenital condition he shares with Eugene Krabbs, a cartoon miser in constant peril of cash coma, is his loss of immunity from prosecution. As the layers of the onion are peeled away, his culpability will be revealed.
In the midst of Black History Month I think it’s important to illuminate the wave of racism he rode into office on. Owosso’s role as a ‘sundown town,’ former state headquarters of the Klu Klux Klan and sanctuary city on the underground railroad was detailed in a recent “Step Back In Time” article, another excellent compilation by Piper Brewer and sponsored by Bill Graham’s generosity. It’s indicative of the ambiguity still prevalent after all these years. But Trump’s history of discrimination, his incessant assertion that Obama isn’t a citizen and, most telling, a campaign to put to death the innocent Central Park 5 opened the gates for unabashed racism.
To conflate the Black Lives Matter protests with the debacle at the Capitol is ludicrous. Decades of unjustified, unpunished killings of blacks isn’t congruent with the loss of an election. Watching the footage of Jan. 6 the only people of color I saw were those defending the Capitol and those wearing warpaint. The rest, save for those there to chronicle the mayhem, were those that Trump boasted would stick by him— even if he shot someone on 5th Ave.
Mike Martin
Owosso
