President Joe Biden has announced he going to speed the delivery of vaccine, bypassing CDC guidelines.
That means you may not get your three-week second shot on time, as it was tested and approved by CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.
I’ll say, “no thanks.” I’ll wait till they guarantee the second dose or wait for the others to come on the market.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
