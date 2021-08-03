The House and Senate are on summer break, so rather than votes this report contains some recently proposed constitutional amendments of interest. To become law these require a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate and approval by voters.
House Joint Resolution A and Senate Joint Resolution E: Ban lame duck legislative session after election
Introduced by Rep. Jon Hoadley (D) and Sen. Sen. Ed McBroom (R), respectively, to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to prohibit lame duck” legislative sessions in even years (election years). The proposal would make the Friday before the November general election the last day legislative sessions may be held in even years. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Joint Resolution F and Senate Resolution E: Repeal legislature’s role in adopting initiated laws
Introduced by Rep. Sarah Anthony (D) and Sen. Erika Geiss (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would revise provisions permitting voters to “initiate” new laws by petition. Under the current provision, if petitions are submitted signed by 8% of the number who voted in the last governor election, the legislature has 40 session days to adopt the measure or it goes on the next general election ballot. The resolution would eliminate the legislature’s role, and so automatically place proposals on the ballot if they have enough valid signatures. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Joint Resolution H and Senate Joint Resolution I: Permit state universities to discriminate in admissions and contracting
Introduced by Rep. Shri Thanedar (D) and Sen. Jeff Irwin (D), respectively, to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would repeal a ban authorized by voters in a 2006 election that prohibits state universities from establishing admissions or contracting policies that discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, certain individuals or groups on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin. If placed on the ballot and approved by voters the proposal would permit such discrimination. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Joint Resolution B: Equalize school district funding:
Introduced by Sen. Tom Barrett (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to require that by Oct. 1, 2024, all school districts receive the same amount of total state and local per pupil revenue for school operating purposes. Note: This will happen in the 2021-22 school year due to a massive infusion of epidemic-related federal “stimulus” dollars. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
