For those who cannot escape the black hole of the Foundation Of Xenophobia news network, where truth goes to die or become conspiracy theories born of dark matter, there is more than ample proof of the unparalleled corruption shot through this entire administration.
However, they may not be strong enough to overcome its gravitational pull. They have been drawn past the event horizon, a place where enlisting spies and murderers has become acceptable, where lying “Trumps” honesty, a place where the ballot as the most sacred tool of democracy is being denied, diminished, and deprived — in danger of being uncounted. A place a pig would find too filthy to wallow in.
This has become the new normal. Where the traveling medicine show was once a ploy designed to titillate and separate rubes from their money, this has reemerged as the realm of the most inveterate snakeoil salesman in modern times. His glee as he recited “The Snake” while campaigning was an insight into the future.
But you cannot blame a person whose living depends on his ability to sell nonsense; the fault lies in those who swallow it. Lyrics from an old song could not be more appropriate: “And the men who hold high places must be the ones to start, to mold a new reality closer to the heart.”
Where’s yours?
Mike Martin
Owosso
