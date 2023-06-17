This October, it will be five years since Robert Bowers slaughtered 11 Jewish worshipers in the worst anti-semitic attack in American history.
For weeks before he walked into that Pittsburgh synagogue, Bowers went online and repeatedly accused these fellow citizens of committing an outrageous crime — the aiding of immigrants in finding a new life in America.
This violence Bowers perpetrated did not happen in a vacuum. Bowers found the license he used to justify his murders in the constant barrage of anti-immigrant, right wing hatred, which came, not only from admitted fascists, but from actual sitting political leaders in some cases.
For 247 years, we have been a nation of immigrants, consistently benefiting from the diversity and talent each new generation offers. But for Robert Bowers and the bigots who fed his rage, the promise written on the base of the Statue of Liberty has been wiped clean by blatant racism and violent paranoia.
