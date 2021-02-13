I have been reading many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine availability, as well as concern and interest regarding the distribution process. Let me begin by saying that I share your frustration with the vaccine deployment thus far and I am disappointed with the state’s handling of it. Please know that Memorial Healthcare is doing everything in our ability to provide quick access to the vaccine, and we will continue to do so.
Following are answers to two of the most common questions that have appeared on our social media platforms below. I trust they will provide some additional insight into the challenges we are facing.
Why did Memorial Healthcare only receive 100 doses?
It is very difficult to give you an exact answer, because we are not provided this information from the state of Michigan, which is the sole authority in vaccine distribution. I can tell you that since the vaccine first became available, Memorial Healthcare has been requesting amounts that we were confident administering in a safe and efficient manner.
However, over the last two weeks, the state of Michigan is no longer accepting vaccine requests from hospitals or county health departments. Instead, the state is distributing vaccines according to criteria they have established and have not shared specific details with us. What we do know is there are many counties and health systems that are trying to understand why the distribution is so low and seemingly without logic or fairness. Just over 10 days ago we received a COVID-19 distribution plan from the state which indicated that improved communication was to be a major focus.
Instead, we have found communication to be ambiguous, inaccurate and nearly non-existent.
Please remember that this plan was released Jan. 29, over a month after the vaccine distribution began and many months after planning should have been performed and completed at the state level. We typically receive information about vaccine allocations just a day or two before receiving, so we have little ability to communicate regarding the amount we will distribute until the last minute. Memorial Healthcare can easily distribute 1,500 to 2,000 doses weekly; however, over the last two weeks we have received only 200.
Early in the process, the Shiawassee County Health Department was receiving very small shipments of vaccine as well, and while this has increased slightly, it is still far short of the numbers required.
Why are there multiple vaccine lists?
The state of Michigan actually had no plan for distribution of vaccines before Jan. 29. Even after the plan was distributed by the state, it effectively tells us nothing other than the state will direct the process. Early on, Memorial Healthcare was identified as the best distribution source since at that time, we were the only facility capable of handling the storage protocols necessary for the Pfizer vaccine.
However, after the Moderna vaccine became available, vaccines began being allocated to the Shiawassee County Health Department. While both organizations have worked together, we are not the same and therefore developed different waiting lists and processes. I would like to see things standardized, however, neither organization knows how many vaccines will be shipped or if we will receive any vaccines at all.
The vaccine distribution process will only become more complicated as pharmacies are now scheduled to receive and administer the vaccine. I am sure they will have their own processes. We are happy that businesses like Meijer and CVS are ready and capable to distribute vaccines; however, the ability to distribute the vaccine to our residents is not the problem. The problem is the lack of vaccines coming from the state to Shiawassee County.
We can add 100 different sites to administer the vaccine, but we will simply be giving out less at each site until the quantity of vaccines being distributed is increased. That is not happening in Shiawassee County and it appears this is the case statewide.
Memorial Healthcare will continue to advocate on behalf of Shiawassee County residents and are ready to schedule community vaccine clinics when we receive additional doses.
To stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information, please watch our social media sites and visit our website at memorialhealthcare.org.
