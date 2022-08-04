It is certainly no surprise that the concern of transparency in the O-E district continues, even after the quick retirement announcement from our superintendent. I am a 1977 O-E graduate and a proud citizen of the district. I do have some concerns that I know are shared by many others as well.
The Interim Superintendent
With this short timeline given to us with the rapid retirement, it will most certainly mean that an interim superintendent will need to be hired. Please find an experienced replacement with no ties to Ovid-Elsie. This is needed to help break the “good old boy” network that has created our current environment. We also desperately need an outside perspective from someone who knows how things should properly be handled in a school district. We deserve this right now.
The District Fuel Saga
In the complete, publicly released report from Recon Management, I was happy to see that no other staff members were mentioned to have taken any district fuel, because that was heavily rumored to be the case. That, as we know, would indicate a much larger problem and display an alarming level of corruption within the administration. After reading the report again, I was disturbed that it was really vague regarding this issue.
To help put everyone’s mind at ease regarding this (and with complete transparency that the board has previously stated they desire), the board and administration should confirm the following two things for its Ovid-Elsie community:
n No one else was found to have taken any district owned fuel in a personal vehicle.
n If the board finds out that anyone takes fuel in the future, or that evidence surfaces that it was taken in the past, that the board will treat the situation as illegally stealing of district property, move to terminate employment and report it to the authorities for prosecution.
I truly believe that hiring an outside interim superintendent and being completely honest and being fully transparent with the entire fuel situation will help this community heal and begin to regain some trust with the board and administration.
Margaret White
Ovid
