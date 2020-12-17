The pandemic has made me lose so much of the face-to-face contact I love. When the Owosso Rotary Club offered to send volunteers to help hand out food at the Shiawassee Family YMCA this past summer, I thought it would be a fun opportunity to see some of my friends I have only been seeing on Zoom.
It was nice seeing my friends, but it was life-altering for me to see how giving food to families was such a blessing to me.
I was meeting people at their cars and taking demographic information required to report to the organizations that provided grant dollars for the food distribution. The level of appreciation from people who were experiencing food shortages was amazing.
The look in so many eyes of people who never had to ask for help before was heart-wrenching. They were worried they might see someone they knew or that somehow they were cheating when asking for food. There were people there who wanted to pick up food for friends or family that could not get to the YMCA at the time we were doing the distribution. Then there were the people crammed into one car to pick up for their separate families because that was the only way they could get there.
These people look just like us, because they are “us.”
I was thrilled to be able to tell them they could pick up for friends and relatives. I was able to tell them that the food was available for anyone who needed food. We did not require proof that food was short at their house. There was no test to qualify.
The appreciation for the help and the gratitude expressed about the friendly reception they received while waiting in line was extremely moving.
It was heartbreaking when the food ran out Dec. 1. I sent out one email to the Owosso Rotary Club about running out of food, and the club members and their family and friends donated enough money to get another food distribution set for Dec. 22. Right before Christmas; we will be able to get 300 families food.
DayStarr Communications has been a huge contributor in money, as well as volunteers. The Shiawassee Valley Fraternal Order of Police gave very generously to this cause as well.
We need more donations and more volunteers to load the food into the vehicles. Please come join us handing out food and learn what joy can be found by spending a couple of hours talking to people and loading their vehicle with food.
The YMCA is taking donations for food support. If you go to the Shiawassee Family YMCA website, shiawasseeymca.org, and click on “Make A Donation” and choose the “Food Support Campaign” under the “Campaign” option, you can donate directly, right now.
This is food for our neighbors, families and friends. It is the one of the best things you can do for others and it is fun. You will not want to miss another distribution event, ever.
Barbara BakerOmerod
President, Owosso Rotary Club
