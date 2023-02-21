The adage about books and their covers is evergreen

Judging by appearances is a game almost all of us play. Psychologist Tony Evans says even when facial appearances shouldn’t matter, they do. A jury may judge a criminal defendant guilty or innocent based on the way he or she looks. Research has shown that an attractive-looking host can charge more on Airbnb.

Unfortunately, surface appearances may tell us little about the deeper aspects of a person’s character. This is true when it comes to choosing a president. It’s easier to talk about this in an off-year when we’re not voting for the nation’s highest official. I know some have already thrown their hat in the ring, but it’s too early to know whom the respective parties will choose to be their candidate.

