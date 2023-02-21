The adage about books and their covers is evergreen

Judging by appearances is a game almost all of us play. Psychologist Tony Evans says even when facial appearances shouldn’t matter, they do. A jury may judge a criminal defendant guilty or innocent based on the way he or she looks. Research has shown that an attractive-looking host can charge more on Airbnb.
Unfortunately, surface appearances may tell us little about the deeper aspects of a person’s character. This is true when it comes to choosing a president. It’s easier to talk about this in an off-year when we’re not voting for the nation’s highest official. I know some have already thrown their hat in the ring, but it’s too early to know whom the respective parties will choose to be their candidate.
I have read that Warren G. Harding had the ideal image as a president. He was tall, good-looking, tanned, and silver-haired. He was elected as a senator from Ohio in 1914 and found the Senate to be “a very pleasant place.”
A friend from Ohio, Henry Daugherty, promoted Harding for president because “he looked like a President.” He gave good speeches. Something of an orator, he had a way of stringing impressive words together to sound good without committing himself. One of his political opponents called his speeches “an army of pompous phrases moving across the landscape in search of an idea.”
Journalist H. L. Mencken said Harding’s speeches were “so bad that a sort of grandeur creeps into it… . It is rumble and bumble. It is flap and doodle. It is balder and dash.”
Harding was elected president in 1920, but unfortunately, his administration was filled with corruption. Some of his friends used their official positions for their own enrichment.
Harding said about his own performance: “I am not fit for this office and should never have been here.”
Impressive appearance. Poor performance.
It’s always good to remember the words of the Lord to Samuel:
“People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7 NIV).
