In the fall of 1984, I entered the halls of Corunna High School as a freshman. There was a major sense of pride to be a Corunna student at that time.
Our varsity boys basketball team had won a state championship the previous year and our high school was among the newest and nicest in the area. Thirty-seven years later many things have changed, but some have stayed the same.
For example, the high school gym lockers, sinks and toilets are the exact same ones that were used when the building was built in 1976. Think about that: Some current Corunna students are using the same lockers into which their grandfathers dropped sweaty socks and jock straps. Those locker rooms are well overdue for a makeover.
I applaud Corunna’s current and past administrators for doing a great job the past four decades; keeping everything functioning as well as possible, while often doing so with limited funding. If you have owned a home for 37 years, the odds are good you may have had to replace a furnace, put a new roof on or replaced a bunch of lighting ballasts over the years. The Corunna school district has done those type of things to keep the school buildings structurally sound. Over that time though, most homeowners would have also made upgrades to their homes that make them better and/or more functional.
Corunna Public Schools has been a great steward of our tax money, most recently with the passage of the 2015 bond. The upcoming bond proposals are another opportunity for us to give our schools and facilities the upgrades they’ve needed for a long time.
Passing the bond would provide six new classrooms at Elsa Meyer Elementary School. The classrooms would each have their own bathrooms and would be handicap accessible. Corunna’s kindergarten students have attended school at Nellie Reed in Vernon while first- through third-graders attend school at Elsa Meyer for the last six years. The new rooms would allow all of K-3 students to be under one roof and lift a huge burden off parents who’ve had to juggle getting their kids to not only multiple schools, but multiple cities.
Another major upgrade would be installing air conditioning at the Louise Peacock (home to Corunna’s pre-school students) and Elsa Meyer. I can remember how miserable it could be as a student in late May/early June and late August/early September when temperatures were often in the 90s. This is an opportunity for us to make a better learning environment for the kids.
Another item that would be upgraded is to replace the Nick Annese Field seating and the field turf. If you’ve walked the stadium bleachers in recent years, you’ve probably heard creaks and groans that would make you wonder if you were going to fall through.
Although they are still safe, the recent bleacher inspections have indicated to the school they’re getting to the point of being dangerous within a few years.
Whether the proposals pass or not, the bleachers will need to be replaced in the next five to 10 years. If bond money isn’t used to fix them, it will be money taking out of the school’s regular budget — which means cuts somewhere else.
As for the turf that would replace the grass, some assume it’s just a perk for the varsity football team, but they’d be wrong in that assumption. Yes, the football team would benefit from being able to practice on the same field they’ll play games, but there are so many more students who would benefit. Corunna’s boys and girls JV and varsity soccer teams, along with third- through eighth-grade youth football currently use the field.
If your child has ever played youth football, you can attest to the fact that Saturday fall games are often canceled because the grass field can quickly turn into a mudfest that looks like a scene from the ’60s Woodstock concert. A turf field eliminates that problem.
Corunna has never been able to host marching band competitions, but with a turf, we would be able to. High School graduations, concerts and gym classes are other activities that would benefit. A turf field is much more efficient from a financial and upkeep perspective. Corunna’s current field costs approximately $30,000 a year to maintain, while a turf field would cost approximately $5,000 per year. Most of the schools in our sports league, the Flint Metro Conference have turf and I believe it’s time we took that step, too.
You may like all or at least some of the items Corunna’s bond proposal would allow for, but invariably, the question, “How much is this going to cost me?” will be asked. The answer is the average homeowner in the Corunna school district would see an increase in their taxes of about $1.50 a month.
In recent years, the Owosso, Durand, and Chesaning school districts have passed bond proposals that have benefited their schools and communities with more than just “needs.” I applaud them for that and now say it’s time for voters in the Corunna school district to do likewise. Even if both bond proposals pass, Corunna would still have the lowest debt levy of any area school district.
I may sound like actors Sally Struthers or Sarah McLachlan when I say, “For just $1.50 a month, you could make a difference in the life of a child!” but it’s the truth. For the price of a cup of coffee, you can give Corunna students the opportunity to reach their full potential and have the kind of pride in their school facilities that they deserve. They’re worth it to me, so I’ll be voting “Yes and Yes” on May 4. I hope you’ll join me in doing so too.
For more information on Corunna’s bond proposals, go to corunna.k12.mi.us.
