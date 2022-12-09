Did you hear about Donald Trump’s latest phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia, following the faceplant of handpicked Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday: “Brad, you need to find me 97,598 votes — which is one more than my guy needs. I realize this is a heavier lift than in November, 2020 but, what the hell, in for a penny, in for a pound!”

No? Well, I guess even Trump isn’t stupid enough to do it twice. And it looks like he’s liable to be indicted for his last attempt at Georgia election fraud.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.