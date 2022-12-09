Did you hear about Donald Trump’s latest phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia, following the faceplant of handpicked Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday: “Brad, you need to find me 97,598 votes — which is one more than my guy needs. I realize this is a heavier lift than in November, 2020 but, what the hell, in for a penny, in for a pound!”
No? Well, I guess even Trump isn’t stupid enough to do it twice. And it looks like he’s liable to be indicted for his last attempt at Georgia election fraud.
But all this satire is not the purpose of this letter. I write to reaffirm the faith Geogia voters placed in the power of their ballots. Twice they defeated racist, election-denying Republican candidates, who would have done nothing to improve their lives.
And things may be looking up elsewhere as well: two Trump Organization companies were found guilty of 17 criminal counts and the Jan. 6 Select Committee has announced it will make criminal referrals to Department of Justice.
As Winston Churchill once said following the victorious Battle of Britain: “This is not the end of the war; it is not even the beginning of the end; but it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning of our triumph over tyranny!”
