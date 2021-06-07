Burns Township residents, in recent meetings the Burns Township Board members have been discussing building a new township hall.
As taxpayers, your ideas matter. If you would like to learn more about the board’s plans or share your suggestions/opinions, I encourage you to attend the next meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Burns Township Hall. If you cannot attend or feel more comfortable talking/emailing directly to a board member their contact information can be found at Burnstownship.org.
The website also has more information about future meeting dates and past meeting minutes. The Burns Township phone number is (810) 266-6220.
Garry Adams
Burns Township
