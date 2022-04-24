The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is the perpetual problem child of local government in mid-Michigan. The only legal principle they choose to uphold is the Second Amendment, even going so far in their zeal for gun rights as to make this county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
It would be nice if they could muster a sufficient amount of love for this nation to uphold the entire United States Constitution, as well as the Michigan Constitution.
If you have ever had the distinct displeasure of attending one of the Board’s monthly meetings or watching them on the county YouTube channel, you will be struck first and foremost by the conspicuous marriage of church and state that is put on full display with the perfunctory Christian prayer invocation. The invocation takes place during the official meeting, immediately following the pledge of allegiance. It is so routine that nobody seems to notice or care how improper that is for a government meeting.
The First Amendment expressly forbids Congress from making a law “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Since the Constitution consists of broad principles rather than detailed laws, it is supposed to go without saying that government should not require citizens to participate in a religious practice that may not be of their own faith.
The public schools in this county have long established traditions of facilitating an inclusive balance between allowing prayer for those who want to pray together on school grounds, without making every student participate in that prayer session by blasting it over the speaker system after the pledge of allegiance.
Why can’t county government adhere to the Constitution while balancing the rights of those who choose to pray a Christian prayer before the meetings officially begin?
Nevermind that four out of seven of those board members, along with the county coordinator, have flagrantly broken the Ten Commandments while working in their official capacities.
What is the biblical chapter and verse citation in which God says he loves hypocrites who do all manner of evil acts in his name?
Maybe that lesson will be in the bible study portion of their next quasi-religious board meeting.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
