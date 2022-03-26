Disgusting is the only word I can find to describe the Republican questions in the confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court. Senator Cruz and others acted like the old idiots they are in their senseless ramblings and with questions that had no bearing on picking a new justice.
Most of them couldn’t read children’s books anyhow. They appear a bit upset that they aren’t needed for confirmation and are making a mockery of the proceedings. They forgot who changed the rules to “simple majority,” when they sucked up to the Donald as he fattened up the court with his picks. Pay attention people – are these the people you want running the country and making your laws?
It made me just cringe to watch these senators making fools of themselves with questions that should shame the Republican side of the senate. But wait; day after tomorrow they will be talking out of the other side of their mouths and praising themselves (Ted Cruz searching Google for his name during the hearing is an example) for their diligence and due process. Shame on them all.
Jack Smith
Vernon Township
