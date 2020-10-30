As we approach this November’s election we are too easily distracted by a dysfunctional election system at the national level. I hope with this letter to draw attention back to important races here in Shiawassee County.
This year we get to see a rematch for the sheriff’s office. In 2016 a wise Shiawassee County electorate gave a 69 percent-plus landslide victory to our Sheriff Brian BeGole. In the last four years BeGole has proven he is the man of integrity we expected him to be. He has healed the damage to the relations between the sheriff’s office and our local law enforcement offices done by his predecessor. He has provided the public with unprecedented access to himself as sheriff. He is the hardest working sheriff I have ever known.
As mayor for the city of Perry in the last four years I have found sheriff BeGole to be a model leader and worthy of our deep respect. Shiawassee County needs to reelect sheriff BeGole, who has dedicated his life to serving this community where he grew up. By contrast he is opposed by Joe. I have become acquainted with Joe over the last several years. Joe is a nice guy. Joe might be the nicest guy you could meet on the street and if I saw Joe by the roadside struggling to fix a flat tire I would happily stop and help Joe figure out how to change his tire.
But Joe lacks the qualifications to be a professional law man and especially lacks the qualifications to be our sheriff. This November I will shake Joe’s hand because he is such a good guy and I will vote to reeelect sheriff BeGole. I have had the privilege to know sheriff BeGole since high school and I can tell you this: BeGole would happily stop and help Joe figure out how to change his flat tire too. We need sheriff BeGole. Please join me in voting BeGole 2020.
James A. Huguelet
Mayor
City of Perry
Mr. Huguelet, I have only met you once about 6 years ago and it was for about 30 minutes.
