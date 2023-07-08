It’s always a good idea to ‘pack your patience’

In the days preceding the recent holiday weekend, weather forecasters didn’t have a lot of encouragement for those who were planning to travel.
Smoke that drifted down from Canadian wildfires had affected visibility in many parts of the north central and northeastern United States.
Violent storms brought damaging winds that ripped across several portions of the country, affecting airline schedules.
One of the anchors on a morning news program told viewers, “As you prepare for this weekend’s travel, you’d better pack your patience.”
Americans are known for their impatience. Someone said the shortest period of time in America is the time between when the light turns green and when you hear the first horn honk.
We can hardly imagine the patience of our forefathers and mothers. When the Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic on the Mayflower, they averaged two miles per hour. Pioneers going west traveled 10-12 miles a day.
The first speeding ticket issued in America went to Jacob German, a 26-year-old taxi driver for the Electric Vehicle Company of New York City. On May 20, 1899, he was arrested for racing down Lexington Street in Manhattan at 12 miles an hour when the speed limit was only 8 mph.
We shake our heads in disbelief when we hear things like that. No wonder someone defined patience as the ability to idle your motor when you feel like stripping your gears.
People have even been known to become impatient with God. However, God’s attitude about time is different from ours. Peter said, “With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day” (2 Peter 3:8 NIV). As easily as we grasp the events of a day, God grasps a thousand years.
I say all that to remind us to keep praying and waiting. His answers are not always early, but he is never late. You can trust to him to provide the answer, the help, the idea at just the right time. So, as you travel through life, don’t forget to pack your patience.
