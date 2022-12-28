It’s always a joy to read my hometown newspaper and see how county commissioners and school board members have decided to waste taxpayer money, and their own time with their needless petty fights and self-invented problems.

It’s perhaps an even greater joy that the focal points of these problems are Facebook groups, and an omnipresent element of modern life that I’ve never enjoyed.

