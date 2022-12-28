It’s always a joy to read my hometown newspaper and see how county commissioners and school board members have decided to waste taxpayer money, and their own time with their needless petty fights and self-invented problems.
It’s perhaps an even greater joy that the focal points of these problems are Facebook groups, and an omnipresent element of modern life that I’ve never enjoyed.
Perhaps it was the slow news cycle that allowed Shelly Ochodnicky’s feud with a women’s Facebook group to make the front page of The Argus-Press, but whatever the reason it allowed for a complete display of how distant our local government entities have strayed from their original purpose.
I don’t think such trivial and personal matters should take up any time in a city council meeting. It seems disrespectful to the political process to use a city council meeting to air personal grievances.
There is also this issue of tact. If someone is not willing to absorb the possible consequences of publicly holding their political views they should neither be a business owner nor a politician. The public is allowed to spend their money where they choose, one would be foolish to think customers would do this blindly. It has always been up to businesses to attract customers, if one feels this is unfair, I wouldn’t suggest they go into business.
I urge all of our local politicians to get off Facebook and reenter the real world they share with voters. The end of an election should not be used as an opportunity for distraction, rather as an opportunity to focus on the community that elected you.
If you truly find people sharing their opinions, and “voting with their dollar”, a principle I have always been fond of, to be “tyranny”, perhaps you are spending too much time focusing on one’s self interest in these important city council meetings, rather than your elected duties, which markedly have nothing to do with dog grooming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.