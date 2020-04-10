I have been involved in assessing assisted living homes, adult foster care homes, home health agencies, home care agencies and nursing homes on their ability to stay safe.
We’ve been worried that without the basics such, as face masks and disinfecting supplies, then obviously persons in the homes are at risk — as are the employees giving care, the families of the employees.
The assisted living homes and adult foster care homes are not usually stocked with face masks and the need is for more than they have ever imagined using. Why would they have these supplies on hand? Usually if a person is sick, they are admitted to a nursing home or hospital.
Many of the assisted living homes and AFC homes have been shopping locally for their groceries and supplies, just as many families do. Now these facilities are all the more vulnerable. The whole situation has hit the staff, managers and owners at these facilities hard. When we can’t find cleaning products, disinfectant wipes, face masks and gloves, neither can they.
They have been supporting local stores, and now the supply for the products they need, is occasional at best.
We have all seen the news of the virus running rampant in nursing homes. Without the basics we all can imagine what would happen. If we don’t help these facilities to be better prepared, then our community will be at risk of the virus continuing.
Last weekend, when I was calling these facility owners and managers — many whom I know — I could hear the fear and anxiety in their voices. I had nothing to offer them, except taking down what they need and offering suggestions.
Staff at both Pleasant View and Durand Senior Care and Rehab were posting on Facebook they were in desperate need for more fabric face masks.
Then there are agencies like Shiawassee Council on Aging, Transportation Solutions volunteer drivers, The ARC of Mid-Michigan, food pantries, Capitol Area Agency on Aging, Shiawassee Health and Wellness and the home care agencies like Care N Assist, Tender Care, and many people who provide in-home care, who are continuing to provide services.
I do need to explain that fabric face masks have to be washed. It seems obvious to me as a nurse, but it is not to everyone. I have gotten some incredulous comments about how more masks could be needed.
I keep explaining there is a constant need for more masks. Of course, hospitals must be first priority, and now with the recommendation that everyone should wear face masks in public, the need has escalated.
We are grateful for the wonderful support that is already going on in our community. It is amazing to see the many area businesses stepping up to the plate and adapting to make fabric face covers. Schools are making face masks with 3D printers and working together with businesses to make face masks.
I am especially worried about the smaller assisted living homes, AFCs and nursing homes not connected to the hospital, and the staff and persons living in these homes. The community, Memorial Healthcare Foundation, hundreds of people sewing, and many businesses, and even schools stepping up to help, is wonderful to see.
I’m asking that you consider all this and how you might be able to help.
I’m also going to ask you to consider how you could help the smaller home-like facilities in other ways. Do you have gloves or cleaning products? Please consider what facility is close to you; has helped you and your family in the past; you visited that you were impressed with just driving by; and how you can help.
Our program serves many frail, elderly living alone at home, some with dementia, whose families aren’t to the point of realizing the person might need 24/7 care. This is going to be a huge challenge during our stay home, stay safe precautions. During this time, our staff will be tested to try to come up with creative solutions for the many people spread across the county, whose closest family members are literally states away.
It is amazing how so many are facing the challenges going on right now, and still figuring out how to work together — maybe much more creatively than most of us ever have before. I hope you will consider reaching out and helping in this way too, to support the many other healthcare, home care, assisted living, adult foster care homes and nursing homes, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.