Councilmember Olson stokes a fire by sitting through the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer at city council meetings. OK, that’s her choice and her right. In this community, it was sure to raise an eyebrow and a few questions but we are respectful of people.
But in her first act after being sworn in, wanting to eliminate the opening prayer in a predominantly Christian community? Way to fan the flames.
And now to cry foul because the people of said community are pushing back hard? My guess is that you’ve politically misjudged the people of this city.
And the “Confederacy of Dunces” comment? That’s going to win you a bunch of fans here. I think it would have been more respectful to have called us all “rednecks”.
Ms. Olson, you are in a fire completely of your own making no matter how much you may deny it.
Perhaps an old saying would apply here: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.
Various surveys put the religious of the area at ~~32%.
