A couple of days ago the Argus-Press published a story about a new Jersey Mike’s sub shop opening in Corunna. Instead of welcoming the two gentlemen who made the significant investment in our community, you chose to attack the industry and shed a negative light on their product — “Another submarine sandwich joint has added it’s name to the already crowded local roster of hoagie purveyors, and the owners are hoping their new store will be a destination of choice for local residents.”
Really? Whatever happened to telling us about the new business, what they offer and what they think differentiates them from other like businesses and let the customer decide which one is best? That’s what you’ve done in the past. Report the news, don’t try to influence it.
