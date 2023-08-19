With all the news about fires, heat waves, floods, indictments and shameless political campaigns, I decided we need something to cheer us up, so here are a few words on the most beloved person on the planet here in the summer of 2023.
You only get three hints now:
1. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm.
2. She’s a healthy, joyful, gifted, gorgeous woman.
3. She can write a tune that will stay stuck in your head for a week.
Do you need to lift your mood? Open your favorite web browser, go to YouTube and type “Taylor Swift Live at the 2019 American Music Awards” in the search bar.
I guarantee your day will find a new gear within a minute.
You’ll see kids, teens and adults of every age totally enraptured, singing along and moving.
One of the secrets to the joy Swift generates is that her concerts are really dance- and sing-alongs. They can even be a workout if you really get into it. No modern performer transports her fans on the scale that she does.
A few more things to know:
— She is so honest and direct about herself that she has influenced youth to become more real and transparent. Seemingly everyone, even those who don’t want to, likes her at first meeting.
— She’s brilliantly smart and funny (see her interviews), has an instinct for savvy business (how she reclaimed her song catalogue) and is a team builder (see the scale of her Eras Tour). Speaking of magnitude, her fans set off a minor earthquake in Seattle.
— Her stamina is now legend — three-hour plus concerts, 44 songs each.
— Her Eras Tour has broken every record ever, and is expected to make about 1.5 billion dollars — which she’ll spread around. She apportions her wealth to many charities, like children’s medical charities, food banks and disaster relief. Recently she gave her truck drivers $100,000 bonuses. She also brings many fellow artists to her stage, showers them with credit and shares her songs with them. Boy we sure need more generous wealthy around.
— She has no peer as a modern songwriter. College music departments are creating courses to study her writing and performances. Recently two musicology professors at Harvard wrote a piece praising her work.
America is in a slump now. Our current presidential hopefuls are too angry, too crazy or too old to trust or inspire. We need a leader who is honest, smart, up-beat, generous, creative, durable and young. Well, she’s been here the whole time. That’s why I think we should put Taylor on a third-party ticket and run her for president. Let’s have some fun for a change!
