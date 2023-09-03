Remember that work is good

An old story tells about a pastor who was becoming eloquent in his description of the creation, especially the creation of mankind. He attempted to elaborate on the passage that says, “God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being” (Genesis 2:7 NIV). So, the pastor said, “After God took a ball of clay and formed a head and a body, he added more clay to make arms, hands, legs and feet. Then God set him over against a fence post to dry in the sun.”
A deacon interrupted the pastor’s sermon with a question.
“Yes, Deacon, what is it?” the pastor asked impatiently.
“Pastor, I was just thinking. If that was the first man, where did the fence post come from?”
The creation account reminds us that God was the first worker. He set the example of working six days and resting on the seventh (Genesis 2:2). Following his pattern, we too engage in meaningful work.
On each of the six days of creation, God pronounced his work as “good,” which reminds us that work is essentially a good thing.
Work can also be hard. Adam had to work and produce his food by the sweat of his brow. Even desk work that requires no manual labor can leave a person mentally exhausted at the end of a long day.
All legitimate work is honorable. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”
He added, “If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures, like Shakespeare wrote poetry, like Beethoven composed music; sweep streets so well that all the host of Heaven and earth will have to pause and say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper, who swept his job well.’”
On this Labor Day weekend, we pause to acknowledge the value of a great work ethic.
