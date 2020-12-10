Donald Trump is indefensible and, with any luck, in about a month, totally irrelevant.
To be sure, he’ll still have his cult followers and we can only hope they will eventually stop their kidnap/murder plots, death threats, even to their own fellow Republicans, and intimidating, armed, mob demonstrations toward anyone they perceive to be anti-Trump.
Hopefully, they will find a worthy Republican to get behind and support for the next presidential election and our great nation can begin to heal.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
