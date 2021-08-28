Shiawassee County Fair 2021 is over and in the books. It was a hot, busy, tiring but good week, especially due to all the changes with COVID-19.
Corunna VFW #4005 and Auxiliary would like to thank some special people involved. To Gilbert’s True Value for supplying us with a refrigerator. To the Jason Zsigo family for the use of their trailer. These items were greatly appreciated.
Special thanks to our awesome volunteers: Jeff and Karen Irwin, Pete and Sue Birchmeier, Geri Shinabery, Peggy Schnepp, Sherry Smith, Delaney Springsdorf, Deb McGarvey, Dave and Rose Harvey, Russ Fischer, Blake, Renea Brown, Nancy Blair, Flossie Brewer, Pat Evens, Barb Hagen and Joey Burbank. These wonderful people gave of their time freely and helped make our Bingo week a huge success.
To all our faithful members who showed up daily to help, words cannot express our thanks. Just imagine the good feeling you will get from knowing all the help we can give our veterans and the community. Without you all we would not be able to continue the work we do.
To all the returning Bingo players, we thank you for supporting us and our vets. Without you, none of this is possible.
Last, but not least, to Commander Fred Blair and Auxiliary President Sand Miller: Your long hours, work and dedication are a true testament to all those who are serving or have served our country. God bless you both.
Our Fish Frys start on Friday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the post. Bingo starts Thursday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 4 p.m. Hope to see you all. We always welcome new members and volunteers.
May everyone stay safe and well during these trying times. Thank you all again. God bless the USA!
Corunna VFW #4005 and Auxiliary
