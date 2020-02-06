After reading a Byron resident’s writing about a perceived faux monarchy, I was struck by the writer’s similarities to a famous story by Steven Kellogg.
After weeding through all of the well-worn and completely debunked democratic catch phrases like “faux president,” “trial without witnesses,” and Constitution subversion used to trigger fear in the gullible sheeple, one can eventually get to the real thrust of this poison penned bot.
The writer’s theory is that after Trump was (rightfully) acquitted of the two articles of impeachment that not even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Adam think are strong enough to stand on their own merits that Trump could: Jail Biden (not a bad idea for Hunter); adjourn Congress (hmmmmm, for what we get for our money…); call off the next election; dismiss the Supreme Court; shut down the news media; declare martial law; and arrest the populace.
The scariest part of all this might just be the gullibility of his fellow Democrats to swallow this fable as an actual threat rather than laugh at it. So, could someone from the Democratic National Committee please send those poor Byron residents a gross of umbrellas, at least one resident is convinced the sky is falling, the sky is falling.
Randy Rhodes
Perry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.