This has been a very difficult year with the COVID-19 virus: job losses, food insecurity, people fearing eviction and the many deaths of loved ones.
With all of this going on we must add the election to this mess. I was inspired to write this letter when I saw that four U.S. House of Representatives members from Michigan have chosen to sign on to the lawsuit to invalidate the election results from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia. I could not believe it at first.
These four: John Moolenaar (he’s our 4th District representative), Tim Walberg, Jack Bergman and Bill Huizenga have chosen to support this, to say our vote should not count. I believe choosing to support an effort to invalidate our election results should cost them the privilege they have been given to represent the citizens of Michigan in Washington, D.C.
As an aside all four were re-elected in this election they want to invalidate, I wonder if this invalidation would include them, too, or just the presidential election. These four deserve to be recalled.
Cheryl K Farver
Owosso
