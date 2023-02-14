Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.