Safety and security are our number one priority at Owosso Public Schools. I would like to recognize our outstanding local partner in safety and security, the Owosso Police Department. This wonderful group of public safety personnel go above and beyond the call of duty when I call them with safety concerns.
Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart, Lt. Eric Cherry and Sgt. Scott Davis are always accessible and never hesitate to send additional officers to our schools when needed.
Our five school resource officers Sgt. Scott Davis, David Fiebernitz, Jason Schmitz, Branden Stockford and Dave Stone have immersed themselves in our schools and formed positive connections with students and staff.
They are always prepared to assist in our times of need during the school day and evening activities. Director Lenkart, Lieutenant Eric Cherry, and their entire team operate in a swift, professional manner to ensure that students and staff are safe.
I am grateful to live and work in a community with a law enforcement team that values a safe learning environment.
